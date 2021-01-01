Pork and sauerkraut takeout at Ruscombmanor Fire Company
Jim Vasil | 69 News

RUSCOMBMANOR TWP, Pa. - There's only one way many people want to start the new year: with take-out kraut.

The New Year's Day tradition of pork and sauerkraut -- said for centuries to bring good luck in the new year -- may have been hampered by pandemic restrictions.

With takeout dining the only option until Monday, customers at Wyomissing Restaurant and Bakery made sure nothing stood in their way.

"Normally, we would serve 1,500 people by 4:00," said owner Hamid Chaudhry. "We have done so far over 400 meals, and our meals are for a minimum three people per meal, so we're almost at 1,200 people."

The same tradition continues a few miles northeast, at the Ruscombmanor Volunteer Fire Company on Pricetown Road.

"This is the first year we've had to do strictly takeout," said Dep. Chief Sharliene Bowers. "People are used to bringing their entire families here and sitting down and getting together."

There are many reasons why this year's tradition is so much different than before, but the biggest and most poignant reason is the firefighter who's no longer here.

The fire station is mourning the loss of Asst. Chief Eric Fox, who died on Dec. 3 after a long battle with cancer. Though he is absent, they feel his presence and wouldn't think twice about skipping their New Year's Day tradition.

"We're still grieving, but it's good to be able to move on," said Bowers. "I don't think Eric would have had it any other way."

