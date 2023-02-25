Ola Creston, co-founder of Taproot Farm, visited WFMZ to talk about local farming and how the community can support farmers.

Taproot Farm is located in Shoemakersville, Pa., and has been certified organic since 2017.

The farm takes part in Community Supported Agriculture (CSA). The membership program lets members to receive fresh, organic produce throughout the summer. Members pick up their fresh goodies at a central location each week.

To learn more about Taproot Farm and the CSA program, visit their website at taprootfarmpa.com.