Gov. Tom Wolf announced he will not be extending the targeted coronavirus mitigation efforts put into place on Dec. 12.
"This is during the heaviest part of the Christmas, New Year's, Kwanza celebration season, and the hope is that by next Monday, that we'll have had the effect of actually flattening the curve,” the governor told reporters during a press briefing on Wednesday. “The fight against this dangerous disease is not over.” he added. “We all need to stay the course.”
The news that targeted mitigation efforts are being lifted next week is being taken with a grain of salt by many in the hospitality industry.
“The margins are very slim here. We order a weeks worth of food at a time,” Jim Giuffrida said.
Giuffrida owns Jimmy G’s Railroad house in Sinking Spring and Jimmy G’s Beverly Hills Tavern.
While business was booming Wednesday night at the Railroad House, some restaurant owners still fear the possibility of future shutdowns; even as we look toward the new year.
“We already missed a lot over the holidays but, we have the Super Bowl coming up, the playoffs, we’ve got valentines day,” he said.
“I have no idea what I will do in the future,” Wolf said. “We’re all working in uncharted waters here.”
Should we see a surge in COVID-19 cases or a significant strain on healthcare systems, we could still be in store for further mitigation efforts and restrictions.
“If the governor decides to shut down again, we’ll roll with those punches and we always have our outdoor seating to rely on,” Kirby Powell, co-owner of Saucony Creek Brewing Company, said.
Powell is among Berks County business owners who say they’ve taken mitigation efforts and state restrictions in stride and have used it as an opportunity to adapt, get creative and think outside the box.
“We scrambled to meet the mandates,” Powell said. “We expanded outside. We bought a bunch of heaters. We got a bunch of firewood for our fire pits outside.”
While Powell said it has been disappointing to not have been able to accommodate guests indoors over the past few weeks, the investment in the outdoor area is paying off and has become a big hit.
“They keep coming up with new ideas,” Chris Flowers said while as he enjoyed tacos in the outdoor dining area at the Saucony Creek Franklin Station Brewpub in Downtown Reading. “The fire pits, they would never have had that if this didn’t happen,” Flowers added.
Flowers is also a Berks County business owner. He owns and operates the Reading Distilling Guild. While the past 10 months has been challenging for him and his staff, he said he sees a silver lining.
“It’s ideas that you never would’ve had but you were forced to make decisions and found there are new ways to do business that, going forward, will make your business even better,” Flowers said.
While targeted mitigation efforts are set to end next week, some mitigation efforts and state restrictions will stay in place.
Mandatory mask wearing, gathering limits based on venue size and business capacity limits are mandates that will remain in place.