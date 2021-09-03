It's a welcome return for a town that's used to rolling out the red carpet for hamburger lovers.
"We're expecting to have great weather this time," Hamburg Mayor George Holmes said. "We had a huge turn out the last time and I've been talking to a lot of the area representatives, state senators, they tell me that all these events are being attended in great numbers."
Those behind the burgers at the 18th annual Taste of Hamburg-er Festival also have the well being of those 'great numbers' in mind. So in addition to dozens of different specialty hamburgers from vendors around the region - you can also get a COVID-19 vaccine on the side.
"Anybody whose missed the vaccine, the chance to get a vaccine, you can come here and get the vaccine," Holmes said.
The free vaccine clinic will be set up in front of the municipal building in town. That won't be the only sign of health safety at this years fest.
"There will be stations set up for hand washing and people have to, of course you know, practice their own precautions," Holmes said.
For local restaurants and food trucks, the gathering is a big money maker, as Dietsch Ek Restaurant in Lenhartsville says they'll do three weeks worth of sales in one day.
"We're taking 2,200 burgers in all and we are featuring five burgers in all," Steve Stetzler with Dietsch Ek Restaurant said.
Just a walk away at Dawn's Deli - they've got a big reputation to keep as they're laying out a menu of burgers that includes a gold ribbon winner.
"We're having our taste of Italy, the one that won the 2016 grand champion, and we are gonna have our Mac and cheese burger with some bangin Mac and cheese," Dawn Dilbert, owner of Dawn's Deli, said. "It's great."
With an unlikely vendor in the form of vaccine providers - the festival is finding a way to push forward and keep the nearly two decade long tradition alive.
"We can't wait we can't wait the people just want to get out and enjoy themselves," Dilbert said.