PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Berks County native Taylor Swift is in Pennsylvania for the next three nights!

She's playing three shows at Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia, where fans have anticipated their favorite artist playing more than 40 of her songs for months.

Ahead of her concert tonight, there is a "Tay-Gate," that is sold out, underway at Xfinity Live.

The Swift-themed party is equipped with every ERA of Taylor Swift's music, merchandise for sale, plenty of sparkles, and all the selfie opportunities fans of TayTay could want.

"I am so excited," said Michelle Joyce of Lancaster County. "I am 48 years old. I have no shame. I am in my costume."

The ladies from Schuykill County came dressed to impress in their fits.

"Only $280 a ticket, plus the fit," explained Sain.

That's a steal considering some fans spent hundreds and thousands more to see the Berks County native play in South Philly.

"My husband apparently saw her at American Eagle once when we were younger, so it's cool," explained Wallace. "A lot of people don't want to say it's her hometown show, but it is!"

Some fans, like Sain and Wallace, say they will likely cry once Taylor takes the stage. Others aren't sure if they will get the chance.

"The cheapest tickets I've seen on resale is like $1,300 to $1,400," said Malcolm Mims of New Jersey.

Mims came to Philly without tickets on the off chance he might be able to snag some.

"I've been a fan for years now. I've been trying to get these tickets from November, and honestly, I am still struggling," said Mims.

Sales for Swift tickets practically broke Ticketmaster when they came out. That left many people heartbroken and empty-handed.

"Oh my gosh, it was emotional trauma," described Sain.

"We were very fortunate we were one of the few to get tickets the day they went on sale," said Allie and Jennifer Nicolini of New Jersey.

It's a family affair for many Swifties.

"This will be our fifth concert," explained Jennifer Nicolini.

Some fans took the day off work; others told their teachers they had Swift tickets.

"We left school really early just to be down here and stuff," said Laila Capaldi of Chester County.

Swifties say they hope to hear songs from Taylor's early country days and from her latest album, Midnights.

"Just all the eras. I can't wait," added Allie.