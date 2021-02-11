NASHVILLE - Taylor Swift has announced the new version of her "Fearless" album is done.
The Berks County-born pop star released a statement Thursday discussing the magic, impact and longevity of the original 2008 album.
Swift told fans that the album is called "Fearless (Taylor's Version)."
It has 26 tracks on it, including six never-before-released songs that were written when she was still a teenager. They weren't included in the 2008 "Fearless" for various reasons.
Swift said she's happy to finally share the full story of "Fearless."
She didn't announce a release date, but in true Taylor fashion, there were "Easter eggs" in her statement, in the style of random capital letters that spell out "April Ninth."
Swift will also release a new version of her song “Love Story” from “Fearless” on Thursday at midnight, just in time for Valentine's Day weekend.
Swift has vowed to re-record her first six albums after music manager Scooter Braun announced that his Ithaca Holdings company had acquired Big Machine Label Group, the home to Swift's first six albums. He then sold Swift's catalogue and the singer-songwriter complained she hadn't been given a chance to acquire her masters.
"Fearless" was written when Swift was between 16-18 and earned Swift her first Grammy Award. The re-recorded version is likely to be embraced by her fans and push the original recordings lower in searches.
