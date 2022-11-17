HARRISBURG, Pa. — Many Taylor Swift fans who were hoping to score tickets to one of the Berks County-born pop star's concerts next year have been left high and dry in their efforts.

The troubles involving Ticketmaster have now drawn the attention of Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is also the state's governor-elect.

The Democrat tweeted Thursday: "Having trouble using Ticketmaster? Pennsylvanians experiencing problems using the site should submit a complaint to my office."

Earlier this week, Ticketmaster blamed the issues on a "historically unprecedented demand" for tickets for Swift's 52-date stadium tour.

The tour, Swift's first since 2018, is set to begin in Glendale, Arizona, on March 17, and conclude with five shows in Los Angeles, ending Aug. 9. She'll perform three concerts at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on May 12, 13, and 14.

Pennsylvania residents who have experienced troubles with Ticketmaster can file a consumer complaint on the attorney general's website.

Shapiro isn't the only state attorney general looking into the ticket issues. Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti said Wednesday that his office has received several complaints.

"As attorney general, it's my job to ensure that the consumer protection laws and antitrust laws in Tennessee are being honored," he said.

Skrmetti said his office was specifically looking into the promises made to fans with a presale code, the "severe" lack of customer support, a possible reduced quality of product due to Ticketmaster's "extremely dominant market share" and the possibility of a structural incentive for scalpers to buy tickets and resell them on Ticketmaster.

"I'm not saying it happened," Skrmetti said. "But we're going to make absolutely sure it didn't."