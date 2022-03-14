EXETER TWP., Pa. -- Inside Mrs. Whitney's Lorane Elementary School classroom, the Play-Doh is piling up cup after cup.
"Keep them coming. This is amazing" said Josie Whitney.
Seven years ago, Sherry Heckman was a student in Whitney's class. During that time Heckman's brother, Jason, was diagnosed with a form of cancer called neuroblastoma.
"When I had her in my classroom, I understood the disease and I knew all about it and she was very upset and I tried to help her through that," said Whitney.
Jason was receiving treatment at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP). At the same time, Josie Whitney lost her father. Tragically, on her father's birthday, Jason died.
"So, when I made that connection with Jason and with my Dad, I thought I have to do something for this family," said Whitney.
That is when Whitney reached out to Heckman's mother and asked what she could do to help.
"She said Josie he loved to play with Playdough while he was up at CHOP," said Whitney.
At CHOP they are only allowed to play with a can of Play-Doh once because of germs. So, the very next year after speaking with Heckman's mom, the Play-Doh drive took off.
Seven years later it has collected more than 10,000 cans.
"I'm very, very happy so this year the goal was to get 2,000 cans and as you can see, we're up to 2,550," said Whitney.
Donations are pouring in from students and surrounding communities with no signs of slowing down.
"It is about Jason, it's about keeping his name alive, it is about being able to give back to the community and to provide for the students or the children up at CHOP who may not be able to step foot into an elementary school," said Whitney.
Anyone interested in donating Play-Doh can drop off donations at the Lorane Elementary School between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Cans can also be delivered through amazon, Wal-Mart, Target or other online retailers to the school.
The fundraiser runs through the end of March.