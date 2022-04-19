READING, Pa. - A physics teacher at Reading High School is putting Peeps to work in his class.
Physics teacher David Immendorf used the Easter candies as a re-introduction to school after the holiday break. He says students predict what will happen to the marshmallow treats using what they've learned about chemistry and electricity.
Immendorf says after the experiment they discuss how and why their predictions differed from what actually happened.
"I do this with all of my physics classes because it's fun. You've got to have some fun in with the work, otherwise it can be tedious, and we don't want anything to be tedious in education," said Immendorf.
He says he borrowed the idea from Bethlehem-based candy company "Just Born."