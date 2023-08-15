READING, Pa - Getting the classroom ready for the school year ahead.

“We’re teachers. We help out kids, right? This is kind of an extension to help kids. We don't necessarily see their faces,” said science teacher Matt Donato.

But these teachers don't work in this school district, and they won't be using these classrooms here at the Mount Penn Elementary Center.

"We are just kinda looking for direction to see where we can help out. I can tell the custodian staff is pretty stressed out. I can see it on their faces,” said Donato.

But teachers in the Brandywine Heights School District knew they had to do something, as floods devastated the Antietam Middle Senior High School, moving classes to the center, Albright College and other locations.

"To have teachers helping teachers, it's like we kind of already have that unspoken connection. So it's like, listen, we know what it takes and we're to help you,” said teacher Rine Strohecker.

It's a yearly tradition, right? Teachers setting up their classrooms ahead of a new school year.

But in the wake of recent floods and under these circumstances, it's a different dynamic for Antietam teachers.

"It's a shared space and I know how much it means as a teacher just to get a set of hands. Like, I remember when I first started teaching and my mom said, "Hey, do you need help? I'll come in and give you a hand,'” said Strohecker.

The teachers taking one of their in-service days to help out say they know their Antietam counterparts would do the same for them if they needed it.

“Really what matters is having these classrooms ready and doing all this for the students,” said Strohecker.