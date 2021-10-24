The Teal Pumpkin Project returns in Berks County, providing a safe Trick-or-Treat option for children with allergies.
Megan Herr, Author of "Lucas Takes His Food Allergies to Daycare" joined the 69 News team on Saturday morning to talk about how dangerous Halloween can be for children with severe food allergies.
To take part in the Teal Pumpkin Project, participants are asked to put a teal pumpkin outside of their house. The symbol will let families know that house will give children a safe treat option.
Megan says the safest option you can give is a non-food item.
To learn more about the Teal Pumpkin Project in Berks County, visit HomeswithHerr.com. You will also find a list of participating streets for you to visit.