HAMBURG, Pa. - A 17-year-old is being charged as an adult in a stabbing that left another teenager injured.

Steven Ortiz was charged with attempted homicide and other offenses in the stabbing Monday evening at Hamburg Municipal Park on Franklin Street, according to police paperwork.

Ortiz admitted to police that he stabbed the 16-year-old victim multiple times during a fight at the park, then got rid of the knife, the paperwork says.

The victim ended up at a nearby apartment, where EMTs responded and took him to the hospital, police said.

He suffered a stab wound to the chest and multiple cuts to his arms, and was in the ICU at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, police said Tuesday.

Ortiz is behind bars on $200,000 bail.