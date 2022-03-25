READING, Pa. -- A juvenile has been arrested for allegedly "pistol-whipping" another man and firing a gun at him in Berks County Thursday afternoon.
Reading Police responded to South 18th Street and Perkiomen Avenue at 2:48 p.m. Thursday after receiving a call that a male victim had been shot, according to court documents.
When police arrived at the scene, they located the victim who told police he and a juvenile male, 16, had a confrontation. The victim said he began running when the juvenile pulled a gun from a black fanny pack and allegedly fired a single shot at him. The victim said he fell while running and the juvenile hit him in the back of the head with the gun. The victim claims the gun went off a second time, but he was able to get away and hid in a nearby home on Perkiomen Avenue, court documents say.
Police found a live 9mm brass round of ammunition and one spent shell casing on the sidewalk. Officers were able to recover surveillance footage from a nearby residence, which identified the juvenile suspect who was seen in the footage running after the victim in the 1700 block of Perkiomen Avenue. It also showed him firing a gun in the victim's direction, court documents say.
Police interviewed the suspect who told them he and the victim have been having issues for several months. He said a physical confrontation broke out between the victim and a female who was with him at the time. The suspect said he removed the gun from his bag and fired it up in the air, according to court documents.
The suspect told police he ran home after the incident and hid the gun in a safe, which officers recovered later.
He has been charged with aggravated assault , carrying a firearm without a license and other related charges.