HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - A teenager suspected of robbing a bank in Berks County took his own life when police arrived at his home to serve a search warrant, authorities say.

State troopers went to the home on Tulpehocken Forge Road in Heidelberg Township around 2 p.m. Wednesday in reference to an armed bank robbery in Womelsdorf on Tuesday, state police said.

When troopers arrived, they heard a gunshot from inside the home and called the special emergency response team. The situation then turned into an hours-long barricade scene.

When police got inside Wednesday evening, they found a 16-year-old dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, said the county coroner and state police.

Authorities are not releasing the teen's name, but said he was the suspect in the robbery at Fulton Bank on Conrad Weiser Parkway Tuesday afternoon.

A robber went in the bank with a rifle, demanded money and fired a shot in the direction of the teller, police said. The person then took off by car.

The county coroner's office has ruled the teen's death a suicide.