NEW MORGAN, Pa. - A teenager has been charged as an adult for his role in a July 4th riot at Abraxas Academy.

16-year-old Tyler Ali is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, riot, disorderly conduct and related offenses.

According to Berks County District Attorney John Adams, Ali was the main instigator behind the Independance Day melee that involved around 50 teens and took hours to bring under control.

"They broke a water pipe, they broke fire alarms, and they also broke the video surveillance equipment," said Trooper David Beohm with Pennsylvania State Police Troop L .

Beohm said despite the large number of teens involved, there were only two residents with minor injuries and one staff member with a concussion.

No law enforcement injuries were reported.

Ali was arraigned Thursday and bail was set at $100,000.

He's due back in court for a preliminary hearing July 25.