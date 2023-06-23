READING, Pa. - A 17-year-old is charged as an adult in the murder of a Reading woman.

Henry Mendoza is facing first degree murder, aggravated assault and related charges in the June 15 shooting death of 30-year-old Natalie Classen.

Authorities allege that Mendoza shot Classen on the corner of N. 10th & Greenwich Streets. She later died at the hospital.

In an interview with 69 News, Berks County District Attorney John Adams said that a person of interest in Classen's murder was already in custody on unrelated charges.

Those charges stemmed from a June 11 shooting near 13th and Green streets that left a 22-year-old man and 15-year-old boy with serious injuries.

Investigators allege Mendoza and 44-year-old Bonef Hassell were the shooters in that case and both are in custody charged with attempted murder. Mendoza is charged as an adult.

Authorities have not given a motive for Classen's murder.

"She appears to be at the wrong place at the wrong time and with the wrong group of people," DA Adams said at the time.

