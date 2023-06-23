READING, Pa. - A 17-year-old is charged as an adult in the murder of a Reading woman.
Henry Mendoza is facing first degree murder, aggravated assault and related charges in the June 15 shooting death of 30-year-old Natalie Classen.
Authorities allege that Mendoza shot Classen on the corner of N. 10th & Greenwich Streets. She later died at the hospital.
In an interview with 69 News, Berks County District Attorney John Adams said that a person of interest in Classen's murder was already in custody on unrelated charges.
Those charges stemmed from a June 11 shooting near 13th and Green streets that left a 22-year-old man and 15-year-old boy with serious injuries.
Investigators allege Mendoza and 44-year-old Bonef Hassell were the shooters in that case and both are in custody charged with attempted murder. Mendoza is charged as an adult.
Authorities have not given a motive for Classen's murder.
"She appears to be at the wrong place at the wrong time and with the wrong group of people," DA Adams said at the time.
Natalie Classen was a kind woman who was not involved in any trouble, neighbors say about the 30-year-old victim of a fatal shooting in Reading.