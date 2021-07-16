CUMRU TWP., Pa. – Police in Cumru Township started their Thursday with a slew of phone calls from people reporting overnight car thefts. Police say about a half-dozen unlocked vehicles were opened around Wyomissing Road.
"One of the vehicles involved had a theft of a firearm from the vehicle," said Lt. George Kuriger Jr. with Cumru Township Police.
Kuriger says as his officers were responding to those reports, they got another call. This one was from a neighbor who told police he found a man sleeping in the horse trailer on his property.
"They spoke briefly," Kuriger said. "He just said he'd made a mistake."
Kuriger says the neighbor gave a good description of the man, which fit some of the evidence and pointed police in the right direction. They caught him on Wyomissing Road near New Holland Road.
"The individual was a 15-year-old male, a resident of New York State that was in a residential facility in the area in Berks County and had walked away from the facility overnight," said Kuriger.
Kuriger says the teen cooperated and confessed.
"We did recover the firearm and after speaking with him and his parents, he did admit to taking the firearm from a vehicle — an unlocked vehicle — and entering several other vehicles in Cumru Township."
Police say the 15-year-old did fire the weapon inside a car but no one was hurt. They're now reminding the community to be smart and lock up.
"Don't leave any valuables in sight," Kuriger said. "Don't leave them inside your vehicle and please lock your vehicles at all times."