Shooting at North 10th and Spring streets in Reading
Jack Reinhard | 69 News

READING, Pa. — One of two teenagers wounded by gunfire in Reading earlier this week has died, according to police Chief Richard Tornielli.

The 16-year-old victim, whose name has not been released, had been hospitalized in critical condition since being shot Monday afternoon while walking in the 1000 block of Spring Street.

A second teenager suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, the police said.

According to investigators, it appears the shooting was targeted. 

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Crime Alert Berks County by calling 877-373-9913 or by texting 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks. A cash reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Crime Alert Berks County text-a-tip
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.