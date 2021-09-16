READING, Pa. — One of two teenagers wounded by gunfire in Reading earlier this week has died, according to police Chief Richard Tornielli.
The 16-year-old victim, whose name has not been released, had been hospitalized in critical condition since being shot Monday afternoon while walking in the 1000 block of Spring Street.
A second teenager suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, the police said.
According to investigators, it appears the shooting was targeted.
No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Crime Alert Berks County by calling 877-373-9913 or by texting 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks. A cash reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.