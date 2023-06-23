READING, Pa - The Berks County District Attorney said 17-year-old Henry Mendoza, a teen arrested along with another man in a double shooting in Reading, is now charged with homicide in the shooting death of 30-year-old Natalie Classen.

Both shootings happened just blocks and days apart.

"They'll all go out here and pick up a gun not understanding the repercussions, and the impact it has on themselves, but victims and their communities,” said James Bartley, an anti-violence activist.

Police say Classen was walking with a group in the early morning hours of June 15 near North 10th & Greenwich streets when her group encountered another group.

Authorities allege Mendoza was in the other group and shot Classen.

"One thing I've learned is the streets are undefeated. They've never lost. So we have to continue to put positive energy out there,” said Bartley.

Bartley and other community groups are organizing a Guns Down Gloves Up event set for July 22nd.

"Were realizing a lot these issues are about not being present in the family structure so when these kids come to these places, gyms, ec centers, things like that, they have a safe place to come,” Bartley said.

Classen is being remembered as a talented athlete and a good friend. There is a GoFundMe page set up for her.

“Unfortunately, these things continue to happen here in the city. My take is that we just need to come together as a community and have preventative measures,” said Bartley.