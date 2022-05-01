AMITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A teen's weekend with family resulted in some unexpected excitement after he found a human skull in a retention pond.
"This is like the craziest thing I've found in any type of waterway," said Dylan Bond, of West Chester.
Bond was in town visiting his aunt and uncle in Amity Township, Berks County for the weekend while his parents were away on a business trip.
The 13-year-old was playing with his cousins Saturday afternoon when they decided to explore a retention pond located at the back of the Pine Lane Road property.
"We were in the pond with boots on, we were looking for fish and turtles because I saw one the other day," said Bond. "I was just walking around, the water was pretty murky because of everyone walking around."
Dylan says he was just coming to the retention pond to explore. What he found was not what he was expecting.
"I come across something on my toe, I look down and I couldn't see it. I scooped it up with a stick. At first, I thought turtle. But then I thought 'oh my gosh it might be an actual human skull,'" he said.
Much to his surprise, Dylan's findings became a full-blown investigation.
"We contacted the coroner's office," said Amity Township Police Chief Jeffrey Smith. "They were able to verbally identify that yes, that was a human skull."
The Keystone Dive Team was called to the scene as well, but was unable to find any other evidence connected to the discovery.
Officials are waiting on DNA evidence, and will be looking to see if it connects to any cold cases, said Smith.
"As we develop more information, we'll be able to let you know," he said.