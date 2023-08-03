READING, Pa. - A Berks County teen could spend over a decade behind bars for causing a deadly crash that took the lives of two people.

19-year-old Jashwa Colon was sentenced Wednesday to 5½ -14 years in state prison after pleading guilty in June to two counts of homicide by vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and related offenses.

On June 17, 2021, Colon was driving on County Welfare Road in Bern Township when police attempted to pull him over.

Colon fled at a high rate of speed and crashed the vehicle. Two passengers, Michael Brooks and a juvenile female, were killed in the crash.

Authorities say Colon was operating the motor vehicle with marijuana in his system and did not have a license to drive.

Colon was a juvenile at the time he committed these crimes but was charged as an adult.