KUTZTOWN, Pa. - More than 1,200 students will be getting their degrees from Kutztown University this weekend.
The ceremony for Graduate students started at 5 p.m. on Friday. Undergraduate students have to wait until Saturday.
One of the youngest graduates is 19-year-old Alexandra Coleman. She says her mother offered her a lot of support on her educational journey.
Coleman says she started taking some college courses while still in high school back in 2018.
"I succeeded through my first semester and I just continued going and taking more classes and I ended up finishing my associates in 2019 and I finished high school in the year 2020," said Coleman.
Coleman's degree is in sociology. She plans to get a master's degree in criminology and then attend law school.