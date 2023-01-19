HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - It was a lot of information for state police to process, and a tragic culmination, in the two days since the Fulton Bank in Womelsdorf was robbed Tuesday.

"Not very many times do you have a bank robbery where there's a shot fired, so that in itself is scary," said Trooper David Beohm with Pennsylvania State Police Troop L.

By Wednesday, investigators had enough information to develop a suspect and serve a search warrant at a home on Tulpehocken Forge Road in Heidelberg Township. That's when things took a tragic turn.

"As we're getting there, getting in position, they hear a gunshot from inside the house," said Beohm.

The State Police Special Emergency Response Team leapt into action. Around 5:15 p.m., they entered the house and found a 16-year-old dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.

"We were able to identify this person that was deceased in the house as being the person that robbed the bank," Beohm said.

The Conrad Weiser School District released a statement saying: "The Conrad Weiser community experienced a sudden and unexpected loss today. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy and understand that this may be hard for our community to process."

The superintendent said counselors and the Berks County Flight Team were there to offer support for those who needed it. He also offered condolences to the family and friends directly impacted.

Officials did not say if the deceased was a student in the district.