READING, Pa. | 17-year-old Ramses Miller is being held for court, following a preliminary hearing as he's facing murder charges related to a shooting in Reading last December.
Following months of police work and interviews, specifically an interview where one witness states Ramses Miller said, "they went to rob the boy and it went bad and they shot him," all charges against Miller, including second and third degree murder, are being held in court.
Miller is charged in the shooting death of Victor Raymond Aguirre Jr.
"It's been under investigation as a result of some great investigative work we did determine that Ramses Miller was a suspect in this case. We were able to obtain some video evidence," stated Berks District Attorney John Adams.
Police found Aguirre Jr. with five gunshot wounds to the head, hanging out of a Chevy Tracker in the 300 block of Church Street in Reading in December of last year.
"Very serious offenses, and this is another example of a young man having a gun he didn't have the right to have a fire arm," said Adams. "He had to no permit to carry a firearm."
Many remember this shooting, compared to a string of gun violence involving young people in the city. Adams was also asked if this crime has any ties to gang or drug activity.
"There's a lot of investigation left to do in this matter and I think we are gonna be able to answer many of those questions as we proceed further in this investigation," he commented.
Adams says Ramses Miller is currently behind bars in Lehigh County.