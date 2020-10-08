READING, Pa. - Bullets pierced the crisp morning air Thursday and twice pierced a teenage boy in the arm and the leg.
"I heard the cop cars coming, and then I went in the store and came out and I saw blood on the steps," said a witness who wished to remain anonymous.
The Reading police said and ambulance took the teen to Reading Hospital and his injuries are not life-threatening. They said he was shot while walking on Oley Street, near North 10th Street, around 9:30 a.m.
"From the information I have, it was not close range," said RPD Capt. Cheryl Pentheny. "We're not sure the victim even had any idea anything was going to happen to him."
Witnesses said they heard three gunshots and saw a small group of people running. There's still no description of the person who pulled the trigger.
"They've been checking the local area to see if anybody had any cameras, be it a Ring doorbell camera, surveillance cameras," said Pentheny.
This is the latest in a string of shootings in Reading this week; on Monday night, a woman was hurt when she was in car that drove between people shooting at each other from opposite sides of a street. Several shootings were also reported over the weekend. Neighbors said they have had enough of the violence.
"These young people or whoever... just need to get rid of the guns and stuff in Reading," said the anonymous witness.