READING, Pa. – Berks County District Attorney John Adams is urging anyone who has information about Monday night's deadly shooting at Brookline Park to come forward.
Investigators say anywhere from 15 to 30 teenagers were at the scene when a fight escalated and took a fatal turn.
"Somehow, someone or some people introduced firearms into this fight," Adams said.
He also said authorities believe a number of the teens videotaped what started as a fistfight.
"These people don't understand the sanctity of life, and they don't understand the gravity of shooting a gun into a crowd of people," Adams said.
Neighbors describe Brookline Park as a popular place where kids come to play basketball or hop on the swing set, but Monday night, the sounds of gunshots echoed throughout.
"It was like a string of 10 to 15 shots," a neighbor said. "It sounded like fireworks."
Reading Police say officers were dispatched to the playground around 7:45 p.m. When they arrived, they discovered 18-year-old Amiere Tyhee Bibbs dead.
Three others were taken to Reading Hospital with gunshot wounds, officials said.
"There were individuals, we believe all within the age range of 16 to 18, who came to the playground here from multiple municipalities to engage in a fight," Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli said.
"A playground is not a place for violence," said Reading Mayor Eddie Moran.
He is urging the community to come together to battle gun violence, asking everyone to make a pledge on how they can help.
"It's time for us to take our community back into our hands," Moran said. "Us as parents have a responsibility."