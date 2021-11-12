READING, Pa. - The homeless, doctors say, often have worse health problems than others of their same age, but many of them still want access to healthcare.
Those inside the Hope Rescue Mission in Reading now have access to a telehealth patient room. It's part of Tower Health's Street Medicine Program.
"It became very easy for me to use," said Dr. Mark Roberto.
The tech allows patients to have the doctor look at their vitals, perform certain exams, even listen to their heart.
"I've actually told people here it's a great asset," Roberto said.
Officials say the Street Medicine Program saw more than 1,100 patients in fiscal year 2021, and they anticipate the kiosk inside will let them to see up to an additional 20 to 25 patients per week.
"This for me is the essence of medicine," said Dr. Anthony Donato, a volunteer for the Street Medicine Program, who is reaching the homeless wherever they may be.
"We also go and visit them under bridges and places we know they frequent to try and make a connection," Donato said.
The new kiosk was partially funded by grant money from the FirstEnergy Foundation and the United Way of Berks County.
"When telehealth became a big thing, we pitched to them, 'what if we could do telehealth through Street Medicine?', and they were really instrumental in giving us the money," Donato said.
"I think everybody here at Hope Rescue should take the opportunity to meet Street Medicine," Roberto said.