TEMPLE, Pa. – From games to rides, from food to prizes — the Temple Fire Co. Carnival in Berks County is back in town.
"We've been here quite a few years," said Doreen Feick. "Last year, of course, not with the COVID."
The event is a welcome, sure sign of summer.
"You get out, it's beautiful," said Cole Schuman, a local student. "Family, friends everything."
It's a chance for school kids to reunite after a year of lockdowns and hybrid or virtual learning.
"It's pretty fun, said seventh-grader Anthony Reyna. "I get to meet with friends I barely see at school and it's just a good way for the community to meet up."
It's perhaps a return to summer the way we remember it, pre-pandemic.
"My kids are so excited to have play dates again," said Brittany Rose. "They love to play with other kids and just be out."
For some, the carnival invokes a renewed sense of gratitude for the simple things.
"It's really nice," said Candi Bender. "It's open, it's friendly. Kids are having fun. It's the way it should be."
The Temple Fire Co. Carnival runs through Saturday