A temporary ban on open outdoor burning in Berks County has begun. The ban issued by the commissioners comes at the request of 19 fire chiefs and fire wardens in the area. All as the county sees what it describes as dry and dangerous burning conditions and sub-average rainfall.

"Most of the time, the fires are caused by human interaction," said Dan Miller, public information officer with the Exeter Township Volunteer Fire Department.

According to the District Fire Warden, the recommendation is also due to the large increase in the number of and size of brush and wildfires in recent days. Just this past week, about a dozen fire departments responded to one off of Cherry Drive in District Township, prompting a helicopter to be called in for airdrops. There is no word yet on a cause.

Miller said the department usually does not see brush fire season peak until late April getting into May.

"We've been dealing with it for the last six weeks because of the fact there's been so little snow over the winter and everything is just so dry," said Miller.

The temporary ban, will last for no more than 30 days, according to the commissioners. Propane or gas stoves, charcoal briquette grills, and tobacco are not affected by it. While the county said it believes the ban should be universal, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources' definition of burn ban allows campfires in fire rings that confine and contain it in a designated state, federal or Department of Environmental Protection licensed campground.

"The fact that we got 19 people that agreed on one thing because it is such a problem right now is really important for people to recognize while they're out," said Miller.

The burn ban can be enforced by police. According to Berks County officials, violators could be punished with a fine.