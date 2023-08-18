It's been a rough summer for the Antietam School District, as they have been dealing with the aftermath of the flooding there. And now, in a way, a tennis tournament is helping out.

The annual Ellese Pro Tennis Challenge is coming back to Berks County.

This year, 4-world-class pros will headline the clinic — and organizers announced they'll be giving away free lessons for some middle and high school tennis players.

Play begins today in Wyomissing, but the fun got started last night with that surprise announcement: Money raised at the tournament will go to the Reading tennis program and to the program at Antietam. Their tennis courts were ruined by last month's flooding so this will really help.

Earlier this week, tennis pros held a clinic for our local future tennis stars. Pro Filip Misolic says the event helps prepare him for the final Grand Slam of the year.

"First of all I think it's a very good preparation for the U.S. Open next week, but the most important thing is to focus on tennis and have fun," Misolic said. "It's just a testament to the Antietam family and our whole staff here that gives us the opportunity to bring world-class tennis to Berks County."

Today, there will be round robin group play with a day session and special night session. Semifinals and finals are set for tomorrow.