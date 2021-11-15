SHOEMAKERSVILLE, Pa. — Hunger is a poignant reality. It can affect anyone, even those who serve our nation. According to Feeding America, around 160,000 active-duty military families, particularly those in lower ranks, are struggling to put food on the table.
"I've been going through this for 10 years," said Kyle Lord, the director of Keystone Military Families in Shoemakersville. "We have a lot of military members who are food insecure, and it's not always just the very lowest ranks.
"My son was in the military for 20 years," said Lord. "When I see some of these young soldiers, male or female, that are struggling to provide food for their families, they're getting deployed, and they can't always worry about how their kids are going to be fed."
The pantry is preparing for its annual Thanksgiving distribution this Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. It expects to serve around 250 families. Lord believes more military families are struggling with food insecurity and are keeping it secret.
"A lot of them just don't talk about it," said Lord. "They have a pride factor because they're military, they're wearing that uniform and they're supporting their country. That pride factor keeps them from going to a lot of food banks where they have to give a lot of personal information and things like that."
Volunteers and donations are always accepted at the pantry, which serves those who serve us.
"I would like to see the day I can retire and we can close these doors and not need us," said Lord, "but as long as there is a need, we plan on being here."