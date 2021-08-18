READING, Pa. — The debate over mask requirements in schools continues in Berks County.
Tensions rose at an Exeter Township School Board meeting Tuesday night, as board members voted 6-3 in favor of having students, staff and visitors mask up.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said earlier this month that the state would leave the decision up to each district.
Local doctors weighed in on the matter during a virtual briefing with Berks County Commissioner Christian Leinbach on Wednesday.
"I disagree with the optional masking that is still in a couple of school district's plan," said Dr. Olubunmi Ojikuto, the chair of pediatrics at Reading Hospital.
Ojikutu said that is also the opinion of the Academy of American Pediatrics as well as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"The progress is get them back to a stage where they're in a healthy environment, where all the rest of them can be cared for," Ojikuto said.
And as the delta variant continues to spread, the Pennsylvania State Education Association is calling on schools to mask up
Dr. Debra Powell, Tower Health's chief of infectious diseases, told 69 News the health system is noticing an increase in cases across Berks County.
The CDC is now showing Berks under the substantial category for cases, about a week and a half after it was reported in the moderate range.
"So probably mask-wearing in these schools is probably recommended," Powell said.
Powell said that should likely remain the case for the time being.
"Virtual education is not the best for our kids," Powell said. And can we get kids back to school safely? I think we can, but we'll probably have to wear masks since we're in the substantial category."
Governor Mifflin and Wilson also voted to require mask wearing for all students and staff. The Reading School District is expected to make a decision at its meeting Wednesday night.