MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. – An ongoing Maidencreek Township public hearing for a conditional-use application for a warehouse at Route 222 and Evansville Road conducted its sixth session Wednesday night, with no end in the foreseeable future.
The first two hours focused on fire suppression plans for the proposed warehouse, including locations of fire hydrants.
The last hour involved the testimony of Michael Baltrusaitis, an environmental health and safety professional from Pennoni Associates, Jessup, Lackawanna County.
The hearings — which began in late November — will most likely continue through most of this year, as there are 20 members of the public who have registered as parties to the proceedings. That means each of those individuals will have an opportunity to present their own cases with witnesses after the applicant completes his testimony.
Maidencreek Associates LP, Plymouth Meeting, is seeking a conditional use to allow the construction of a 930,000-square-foot building for wholesale business, storage and warehousing.
Within the C-2 regional commercial zoning district, the use is permitted by conditional-use approval from the township supervisors. The applicant needs to demonstrate that qualifications are being met to receive conditional use.
The facility is being proposed on an 80.76-acre tract on Route 222 near the Schaeffer Road roundabout.
The parties which questioned the testimony regarding fire suppression raised challenges to being able to provide adequate fire suppression when it is unknown at this time what types of materials will be stored in the warehouse.
Baltrusaitis testified that the project complies with all applicable standards with respect to the environmental, health and safety regulations.
Time did not allow for cross-examination of Baltrusaitis by the township or parties.
The next four hearings have been scheduled for May 30, June 6, July 21 and Aug. 8.