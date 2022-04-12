BERKS COUNTY, Pa. | Testimony has begun for a Kentucky man facing charges in a deadly crash that killed two in Berks County three years ago.
Christopher Cornelius, of Louisville, Kentucky, is facing charges of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault by vehicle, homicide by vehicle and related charges after a deadly crash on I-78 in Greenwich Township on June 30, 2019.
The office of Judge James Lillis in Berks County said Tuesday testimony in Cornelius' case began Monday and continues presently.
According to court documents, Cornelius was traveling in his SUV at nearly 100 mph at the time of impact, pushing the other SUV into and over the guide-rail and approximately 80 feet down an embankment.
The crash killed Nicholas Winter, 56, and his son Nicholas Winter, 26, of Auburn, Schuylkill County.
Lisa Winter, 55, was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital near Allentown where she was treated for serious injuries.
Cornelius was treated for minor injuries and then taken into custody.
State police said they found used syringes and other drug paraphernalia inside of Cornelius' SUV after the crash. He had been initially charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.