BRECKNOCK TWP., Pa. — This Thanksgiving holiday, 54 million Americans are predicted to hit the road. Anyone who needs to gas up during their travels will be paying more at the pump than they did this time last year.

According to GasBuddy, it's the highest season level ever. The national average, according to the platform, is $3.68, which is approximately $0.30 a gallon higher than what drivers paid last year.

In Reading, drivers are paying anywhere from $3.74 to upwards of $3.90 for regular fuel, according to the company's website.

Once they hit the commonwealth, many out-of-state travelers at the Pennsylvania Turnpike's Bowmansville service plaza in Brecknock Township, Lancaster County, said they immediately noticed a bump in price at the pump.

"We got gas in Ohio, which is a lot cheaper than in Pennsylvania," said Gwen Gemmell, who was driving to Perkasie, Bucks County, from Ohio.

"They continually go up, the further up north we go," said Richard Lovette of North Carolina. "Greensboro and Virginia are pretty cheap, and it keeps building all the way up to the great state of New Jersey."

While gas may be more affordable in other states, this year, drivers in every state are feeling their pockets pinched a bit more when they fuel up, according to GasBuddy.

"It's not very expensive for us. $15. That's all. A few coffees, snacks. That's all," said Shaming Ahmad of Maryland.

That's because Ahmad drives a Tesla, and he said it's a quick charge before he is off with his family to Downingtown, Chester County.

"I'm not optimistic about tomorrow," said Mark Simon.

Tomorrow, Simon, his son Ben and Ben's emotional support cat Mole will be driving nearly 300 miles from Bucks County to Boston.

"It has been interesting with a cat," Simon said. "Having a cat crying, whining, walking around the car."

Overall, he said traveling hasn't been too bad. He said he is, however, feeling the higher cost of fuel.

"I sure do. Here, it's...obviously, on the turnpike, you're not getting the bargain prices," he said. "But you do what you have to do."

The pinch is coming from other places for other people.

"I think in the hotel tonight we will feel it a little more," said Michelle Lovette of North Carolina. "It's almost twice as much as it has been in the past, but that's OK."

Many of the people interviewed said they are OK with spending to see family and friends on Thanksgiving.

According to a GasBuddy survey, 21% of respondents are choosing not to drive due to the higher than usual fuel prices, but overall, the number of people traveling for the holiday is up, compared to previous years.