OLEY TWP., Pa. – Berks County historian George Meiser observed the damage to the Griesemer's Mill Bridge in Oley Township on Spangsville Road following a Monday night crash.

"Wow. Certainly, hate to see this," Meiser said.

The Earl Township Vol. Fire Co. said it responded around 9 p.m. According to the county, an automated system in the car alerted emergency services about the crash.

"That damage is fierce," Meiser said. "It must have been an awful hit."

Some of the wood is damaged, as well as part of a stone wall. The county said it is still assessing the damage.

The covered bridge dating back to 1868 stretches about 120 feet over the Manatawny Creek. On the other side is the Griesemer Mill.

"Whenever you had a mill, which was a major industry back in the Civil War period before, you had to have access because milling was a big deal, and farmers depended on having a reliable mill," Meiser explained.

It is one of five covered bridges left in Berks County.

"We had what, 47, I guess at one time," said Meiser.

Meiser tells us the bridge was struck by lightning in the 1980s, destroying four beams, which were repaired.

He said someone told him about a book that mentioned "snowing the bridge."

"He said well, when you had heavy snows, people got their sleighs out and you snowed the bridge, so that the rudders from the sleighs didn't destroy the deck of the bridge," Meiser explained.

Griesemer's Mill is a bridge Meiser said has been photographed many times before.

"It appears in calendars and travel logs," he said. "It's a well-known bridge."

Officials said the bridge will be closed until further notice.