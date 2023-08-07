KUTZTOWN, Pa. - The rides are set, the food stands are out and setup is done at this year's Kutztown Fair on the Kutztown Fairgrounds. Organizers said they are looking forward to a great week.

Kutztown Fair Association Board of Directors president Stacey Mertz said the fair draws people from Reading, Allentown and beyond.

"We've had a lot of people commenting on things on our, you know social media, so we're looking forward to having lots of people here. We got some great bands coming," said Mertz.

On top of bands, Mertz said a lot of popular attractions are returning.

"All the animal shows. Lots of activities in the evening down at the show ring. The rides, the games, the food. People love the food," said Mertz.

That is in addition to some new attractions people can look forward to all week long.

"We have a brand-new fun on the farm tent, so we're excited about that. Each night there will be a different animal in it," said Mertz.

Racing will take place on Wednesday night and there will be horse drawn carriage rides on Friday and Saturday. It is a fair that has required lots of preparation.

"We have everything from lining up all of our entertainment and everything that goes into it, entering all of our entries for, you know, contests," Mertz said.

The Fair will be open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the last day, which is this Saturday.