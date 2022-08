CUMRU TWP., Pa. -- Berks County is hoping to "clear the shelters" today.

The Animal Rescue League in Cumru Township and the Humane Pennsylvania are waiving adoption fees for most cats and dogs.

Dog adopters will still need seven dollars for a dog license, plus a leash and collar.

Cat adopters should bring a cat carrier or be prepared to buy one.

It's all a part of the national "clear the shelters" effort.