READING, Pa. – The 31st annual Berks Jazz Fest is underway, and while some fans are listening to the music, others are looking at it. Jazz is ringing out in venues across Reading, and even though it's quiet inside GoggleWorks, the music is also blaring there, too.
"It's a great way to celebrate artists that do visual art and sort of celebrate the attitude and the personality of jazz," said Tim Compton, artistic director at GoggleWorks Center for the Arts.
"The Frank Scott Memorial Art Show: The Art of Jazz" is on display at GoggleWorks. The annual exhibition runs concurrently with Berks Jazz Fest, and each piece is connected to the music.
"This exhibition is designed to let visual artists translate various media, various ideas and concepts through that musical experience of jazz," Compton said.
From sculptures to paintings to photographs, there's a wide variety of regional work on display.
"It's always a surprise," Compton said. "You never know quite what you're going to see when you turn the corner, and that's what keeps it exciting."
The show honors the legendary local jazz musician Frank Scott. The pieces are judged, and there's a cash prize for the first, second and third place artists. And while each piece is different, jazz music is the common thread that weaves it all together.
"If you think about jazz and sort of the magic of that music, it's a colorful experience," Compton said. "There are all kinds of things that pop in, different sounds and a lot of this artwork sort of embodies that ideal."
The exhibition runs through April 12.