READING, Pa. - It's not just a key.

"It represents the door to a future,” said Tim Daly with Habitat for Humanity.

And the future starts today for Mariam Matias and her daughter, who says her desire to apply for the Habitat for Humanity program started with lessons learned at the law firm where she works.

“We get a lot of evictions in and out and the eviction rate in Pennsylvania, in Berks County, has risen,” said fist-time homeowner Matias.

The home in the 400 block of Miltimore Street represents so much more to her family.