WEST READING, Pa - The day after a disaster destroys a staple of the community.

"The families know who hasn't called and who hasn't checked up yet,” said one nearby neighbor.

Family and friends of those that call the R.M. Palmer Company their "work home" are holding out hope.

"Like clockwork, I know when she's going and coming to work,” the neighbor said. “I've always seen her for the 17 years I've been here."

Neighbors to the close-knit chocolate maker, with the little sleep they did get, were wishing they'd wake up to something different.

“I woke up, I looked at my kids, I went outside just to kind of see if this was all real and it was not a bad dream but, unfortunately, it's a nightmare,” said a mother who lives just a block from the factory.

The nightmare is now the rubble that still remains, spilled into Second Avenue, as crews work the scene.

The community is already rallying around them.

"I mean, these guys put their life on the line and the community's coming there to help them out. Feed them and whatever they need. It's great,” said Ramon Acevedo with Reading City Fire Canteen.

As this borough now finds itself the focus of national media.

Social media messages, texts and calls continue to come in to those that surround the factory.

"I've been answering texts all morning and phone calls and people reached out to me they thought I was down there,” said Bob Jackson, who also lives nearby.

As the signs left behind in the aftermath speak to the hurt that still lies ahead.

“Everyone that works there knows their pretty much who is still unaccounted for because they know their co-workers," said the neighbor. "They know whose car is still in the parking lot."