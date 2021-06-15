READING, Pa. | A charitable fund that the First United Church of Christ established before closing has awarded nine grants totaling $40,245 on Tuesday.
The First United Church of Christ Mission Fund of Berks County Community Foundation released its fourth annual round of grants. They say the beneficiaries they picked were organizations that feed and clothed those in need, and provided activities for children and seniors.
In 2017, after 264 years of serving the community, First United Church of Christ closed. The church then says they transferred its endowment to the Community Foundation to continue to carry out the church’s goals.
Since the fund was established, the church says it has awarded more than $150,000 in grants to local organizations.
This year’s grant recipients include organizations such as the Salvation Army of Reading, GoggleWorks Center for the Arts, the Reading Public Library and many more, according to the church.
In addition, the fund supports St. Peter’s United Church of Christ of Wilshire and the First Senior Center of St. Peter’s through multiyear commitments they say.
The grant to St. Peter’s UCC Wilshire supports its Opportunity House Service Group, which serves hot, nutritious meals to the homeless residents of Opportunity House in Reading. The First Senior Center of St. Peter’s offers meals and opportunities for socialization, education, and exercise to seniors.