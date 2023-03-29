CARLISLE, Pa. - In the wake of the deadly explosion at R.M. Palmer, the Giant Company announced Wednesday a campaign to raise money for the West Reading Disaster Recovery Fund.

Now through April 9, Giant will donate 50 cents for every Palmer easter candy and chocolate purchased, up to $25,000.

“The GIANT Company is deeply saddened by the tragic events impacting the West Reading community and R.M. Palmer team,” said John Ruane, interim president, The Giant Company. “While nothing will make up for the loss experienced, we hope to grow community resources and support in partnership with those we serve. Together, we can help uplift a neighborhood in need one purposeful act at a time.”

All Giant stores, are well as Giant Direct online orders, are participating in the fundraising campaign.