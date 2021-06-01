READING, Pa. | The Hispanic Center of Reading and Berks County has reopened for in-person assistance, officials say.
The center had been conducting all of its appointments over the phone or virtually since the beginning of the pandemic last March. Officials say that with in-person visit happening again, there are some changes to how the center will operate.
Appointments are required, and everyone is required to wear a mask in the office, officials say. Despite being closed for in-person business, the center has been busy making sure it can meet the needs of the community.
"We have found that providing meals for people in need," said Rick Olmos, COO of the Center. "We went from providing probably 200 to 300 meals daily to providing more than 1800 meals daily to the people of Reading."
Officials said they hope to fully reopen the Senior Center in the near future, but for now, it remains limited to providing grab-and-go meals.