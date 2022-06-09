SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. - In the U.S., about one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer.
"The purpose of screening is to try and catch cancer, and catch cancer early before it becomes symptomatic," says Dr. Irfanullah Haider, a breast imaging radiologist at Tower Health.
Getting your first mammogram can be scary, especially when you don't know what to expect.
69 News Reporter Caitlin Rearden is going through the process of getting a mammogram for the first time.
According to the Society of Breast Imaging and American College of Radiology it's recommended women start getting annual breast exams beginning at age 40.
"The breast is under compression, which helps us to get better images," says Dr. Haider.
You can discuss with your technician how much pressure you can tolerate.
Mammograms help detect possible cancer in breast tissue. Your first one is called a baseline mammogram and it's not uncommon to get callbacks after that first time, in fact it happens to about 10% of women.
"For instance, we look at a screening mammogram and [if] there's something that we need additional images for, we would call that person back to get those additional views, maybe get an ultrasound," says Dr. Haider.
This type of screening is done to look for anything that may be problematic and to help build a history for doctors to watch for changes. 3D imaging helps reduce the callback rate and increase early detection.
"In our line of work, we like stability, we like things to stay stable or if they do evolve, there's an expected evolutionary pattern, does it stay to that evolutionary pattern or is there a new mass," says Haider.
The biggest risk factors for developing breast cancer are strong family history and some types of genetic mutations.
"The further you go from the recommended screening interval, the higher the chance that breast cancer could go undetected until it may become symptomatic," says Dr. Haider.