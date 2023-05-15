READING, PA (May 15th, 2023) - The "King of Bachata” will be making a stop in Reading during his upcoming North American tour.

Multi-platinum recording artist Romeo Santos announced additional fall dates for his “Formula Vol. 3” tour, which rolls into Reading's Santander Area November 3.

Santos, often called the “King of Bachata,” is known for his signature blend of traditional bachata music from the Dominican Republic fused with the sounds of his upbringing in the Bronx.

Presales for the added dates begin Tuesday, May 16 at 10:00 a.m. with tickets for the general public on sale Friday, May 19 at 10:00 a.m.