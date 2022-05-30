READING, Pa - At first glance - a big gathering at Victor Emmanuel's in Reading - looks like a pretty swingin' Memorial Day bash.
"The counts supposed to about be about 300 people that showed up,” said Dennis Ganter of Reading.
It has all the tell-tale signs - food, family and friends.
"It warms me up,” said Ganter. “See my friends come in on a holiday. To see me. That means a lot."
But it's not a Memorial Day party - its a living wake.
For who, you ask?
The silver fox sporting blue - Dennis Ganter of Reading.
Why, you might also ask? Well, that's a question even the man himself had trouble answering.
Ganter was diagnosed with terminal stage-four cancer last summer.
"Instead of going out with a hardship of the viewing and the funeral. I thought I'd have a live party and invite my friends, whoever wanted to show up,” said Ganter.
Now, he's focusing on the stages that really matter.
"That's why they come to see me, all the different stages of my life,” Ganter said.
Because everybody knows Dennis Ganter.
“The king of Reading is his nickname, because he is very well known in the area,” said his daughter, Joie Mckim.
It's not often you get to describe the life of the party as brave.
"They initially told us one month, and it's been nine months, so we just live each day and just do it the best we can,” said Mckim.
His loved ones are hoping it serves as a motivator.
“Makes him want to keep trying, keep fighting, keep eating and to keep going,” Mckim said.
Perhaps a surprisingly poignant metaphor from his nine-year-old grandson says it best.
"It's like an engine,” Bexton said. “The engine supports the car. Without the engine, you can't keep going. You just stay there."
If this unique gathering is any indication - Ganter's engine is strong - and there are a lot of people behind that car - pushing it forward.
"It's just a great feeling. I'm honored to have these people in my life,” said Bexton.