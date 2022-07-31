KUTZTOWN, Pa. – The Kruizz made its return to Berks County.

The car event in Kutztown took a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

On Saturday, it was back on Main Street and brought thousands of spectators to the area.

The event, which also featured music and food, was organized by the nonprofit organization Kutztown Strong. Members say the organization aims to help kids deal with changing times.

"It's an organization that's run by mental health professionals and backed by the government," said Rob Gottlund, a member of the nonprofit's board, "but we also raise private funds for internships from universities to assist with those kids that need help."

Proceeds from the Kruizz go to help Kutztown Strong.