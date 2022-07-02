KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown is kicking off its 73rd Folk Festival on Saturday.
This is the first time the festival is being held in-person since 2019 because of COVID. They're bringing back fantastic food, crafts and demonstrations that you couldn't get when everything was virtual.
The festival is being held at the Kutztown Fairgrounds and runs until July 10th. It's open daily from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Tickets are $16 for adults and $6 for kids ages 13 to 17. Kids 12 and under get in free.
The Kutztown Folk Festival posted on Facebook saying Kutztown residents will get in free from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. daily with picture identification.