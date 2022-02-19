READING, Pa - The future could soon become clearer for some vacant buildings in the heart of downtown Reading.
According to developer Alan Shuman, a bidding process for 5th and Penn Street properties is entering its next phase, and it's different than in years past.
"It is not an RPF process like they've used in the past five or six times, it is an RFQ process which is a request for qualifications,” said Shuman.
Basically a resume of a developer or developers to determine whose best suited to move forward in development.
What could be coming to Fifth and Penn?
"From the city's bid package of what they put out, they're still anticipating some housing on the upper floors, some kind of retail, restaurants on the first floors,” Shuman said.
One business owner on Penn Street says there's challenges for businesses trying to build in the downtown.
“If they'd level out the streets, add twenty parking spaces to each side, that kind of helps the businesses downtown,” said business owner Bobby Newton.
Newton hopes this latest bid process for empty spaces near 5th and Penn will finally result in a finished project.
“The point is there's a bunch of vacant spaces that people want to actually purchase to change or develop into whatever they want to develop it into," continued Newton.
The city announced plans to buy the buildings in 2013. They cover a total of more than 155,000 square feet, and some have been vacant for about 20 years. There's no word from the city on the next steps to review the requests.